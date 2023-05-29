Your Money with Carlson Financial
Memorial Day 2023: ‘It’s very important that we remember what we have today and why that is’

Virginia War Memorial honors fallen service members for 67th year
By Jennifer Blake
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Each Memorial Day, people of all ages gather at the Virginia War Memorial to honor soldiers who took their last breath in battle.

“It’s very important that we remember what we have today and why that is,” said Joseph Stefanski, a cadet from Texas A&M.

Soldiers who fought so Americans cans can sleep peacefully in their homes.

“We honor and remember these fallen heroes for their loyalty, for their service, for their sacrifice, their sacrifice to this nation, the greatest nation the world has ever known,” said Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Surviving veterans like Gregory Davis attend this memorial service each year and believes we need to cherish the memories and sacrifice of our service members.

“In my opinion, they’re very special people,” said Davis.

Davis fought for our country for 25 years, serving in the Army and Marine Corps branches. He remembers what it was like being in combat.

“It’s not a picnic combat arms, he said.

Davis says each veteran and active service member, regardless of their branch, has one goal, to keep Americans safe, and it’s the responsibility of the people to keep these legacies alive.

“I think every veteran that you see here today served in different periods but come for the same reason, to honor those that made the ultimate sacrifice for this country,” said Davis.

Cadets from Texas A&M laid down wreaths as part of the Virginia War Memorial ceremony.

“It shows our love for the armed services and their families,” said Asher King, another cadet from Texas A&M.

Governor Glenn Youngkin left the community with a message and a task to keep honoring veterans by living.

“The continuation of our living truly honors their sacrifice,” said Governor Youngkin.

