Families, friends work to make James River safer one year after tragedy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One year ago, two Richmond women died on the James River on Memorial Day.

Sarah Erway and Lauren Winstead went over the Bosher’s Dam while on a float trip with a group of 10 other people.

Their families and friends have been working to try and make the river safer.

They have worked to pass several initiatives, including new signage, securing funding for a new piece of water rescue equipment, and more water safety education.

“We don’t want anyone else to have to go through this,” said John Winstead, Lauren’s dad. “It’s good that it didn’t happen in vain.”

