Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Sunday Forecast: Scattered showers with cooler than average temepratures

Light to moderate showers thorughout the day with an isolated storm possible
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For the remainder of the holiday weekend, a coastal storm will bring scattered showers to central and southern Virginia.

FIRST ALERT: A slow-moving coastal storm is creating dangerous swimming conditions at Virginia and North Carolina beaches. Strong currents, rough surf and a high rip current risk are being observed.

Sunday: Wet, cloudy and cool. Nearly a washout with light to moderate showers likely at any point throughout the day. Highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Memorial Day: Cloudy, scattered showers likely. A few thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low to mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low to mid-70s. Rain totals from the weekend through Tuesday near an inch. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower or storm. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance 10%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. A pop-up shower or storm is possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 60s, highs near 90°.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid-80s.

> Download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
The park will be offering free beer through Aug. 17.
Busch Gardens offering free and discounted beer this summer
Chesterfield Police say they were called to the scene Friday morning in the 19200 block of...
1 woman dead, another injured in ‘domestic-related incident’
A VSU police car flipped over at VSU Multi-Purpose Center after a bulldozer was stolen from a...
Police: Man charged after stealing bulldozer, flipping car, causing damage on VSU campus
Joanne Stanley, got a free vacation as thanks during her last year of teaching from Virginia...
Chesterfield teacher wins Virginia-themed vacation before retiring

Latest News

Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Forecast: Rain moves in tonight and continues Sunday
Showers arrive tonight and into Sunday
Memorial Day Weekend Forecast: Cooler than average with rain moving in tonight
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Forecast: Cool and breezy with showers for the holiday weekend