Sunday Forecast: Scattered showers with cooler than average temepratures

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For the remainder of the holiday weekend, a coastal storm will bring scattered showers to central and southern Virginia.

FIRST ALERT: A slow-moving coastal storm is creating dangerous swimming conditions at Virginia and North Carolina beaches. Strong currents, rough surf and a high rip current risk are being observed.

Sunday: Wet, cloudy and cool. Nearly a washout with light to moderate showers likely at any point throughout the day. Highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Memorial Day: Cloudy, scattered showers likely. A few thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low to mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low to mid-70s. Rain totals from the weekend through Tuesday near an inch. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower or storm. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance 10%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. A pop-up shower or storm is possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 60s, highs near 90°.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid-80s.

