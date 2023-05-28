Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Movie night arrives at the Diamond

The Richmond Flying Squirrels will host a three-night movie series at the Diamond.
Fans will have the chance to see three films at The Diamond throughout the Summer
Fans will have the chance to see three films at The Diamond throughout the Summer(The Richmond Flying Squirrels)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying Squirrels want to bring families together for a Summer movie under the stars.

Starting Friday, June 30, the Flying Squirrels will host a Summer movie series presented by Woodfin.

Tickets cost $10 per person, and children three and younger are admitted free.

The series will consist of three movie nights.

The first movie night will take place on Friday, June 30, at 7:30 p.m. with a showing of the classic Pixar film, “WALL-E.” Gates will open at 6:30 p.m.

The second movie event will take place on Sunday, August 27, at 7 p.m. featuring another classic movie titled “The Goonies.” Gates will open at 6 p.m.

The last movie event will occur on Saturday, September 16, at 6:30 p.m. with a showing of “Encanto.” Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

All movies will be shown on the video board at the Diamond. Fans will be seated on the field or in the first base lower bowl. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or pillows. Chairs will not be allowed.

During the Summer Movie Series, concessions will be available in the first base lower stand on the stadium’s concourse. No outside food and drink are permitted. Only credit or debit cards will be accepted.

Parking will be free in the Blue Lot at The Diamond, located off Arthur Ashe Boulevard across from the bus station. All guests should enter the stadium through the right-field gate near the Cross Timbers Roofing Party Pavilion.

Attendees are asked to apply sunscreen and bug spray before entering the field.

To purchase tickets or for more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
The park will be offering free beer through Aug. 17.
Busch Gardens offering free and discounted beer this summer
A VSU police car flipped over at VSU Multi-Purpose Center after a bulldozer was stolen from a...
Police: Man charged after stealing bulldozer, flipping car, causing damage on VSU campus
Chesterfield Police say they were called to the scene Friday morning in the 19200 block of...
1 woman dead, another injured in ‘domestic-related incident’
Joanne Stanley, got a free vacation as thanks during her last year of teaching from Virginia...
Chesterfield teacher wins Virginia-themed vacation before retiring

Latest News

Police Investigating stolen bulldozer on VSU property
2 shootings shake Petersburg community
2 shootings on Saturday shake the Petersburg community
2 shootings on Saturday shake the Petersburg community
State threatening to seize 10 boats at Ala Wai Boat Harbor, citing expired permits