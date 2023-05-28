Movie night arrives at the Diamond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying Squirrels want to bring families together for a Summer movie under the stars.

Starting Friday, June 30, the Flying Squirrels will host a Summer movie series presented by Woodfin.

Tickets cost $10 per person, and children three and younger are admitted free.

The series will consist of three movie nights.

The first movie night will take place on Friday, June 30, at 7:30 p.m. with a showing of the classic Pixar film, “WALL-E.” Gates will open at 6:30 p.m.

The second movie event will take place on Sunday, August 27, at 7 p.m. featuring another classic movie titled “The Goonies.” Gates will open at 6 p.m.

The last movie event will occur on Saturday, September 16, at 6:30 p.m. with a showing of “Encanto.” Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

All movies will be shown on the video board at the Diamond. Fans will be seated on the field or in the first base lower bowl. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or pillows. Chairs will not be allowed.

During the Summer Movie Series, concessions will be available in the first base lower stand on the stadium’s concourse. No outside food and drink are permitted. Only credit or debit cards will be accepted.

Parking will be free in the Blue Lot at The Diamond, located off Arthur Ashe Boulevard across from the bus station. All guests should enter the stadium through the right-field gate near the Cross Timbers Roofing Party Pavilion.

Attendees are asked to apply sunscreen and bug spray before entering the field.

