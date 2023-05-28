Debt ceiling agreement expected to impact ‘SNAP’ & TANIF programs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The agreement between Democrat President, Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker, Kevin McCarthy would expand work requirements for some adults receiving food stamps.

“We’re concerned this negotiation will likely sink more individuals, families and children deeper in to poverty,” said Cassie Edner, a public benefits attorney with the Virginia Poverty Law Center .

Currently, people between the ages of 18 and 49 who don’t have children or any dependents, don’t have a disability and show that you’re working 20 hours a week - you’re eligible for snap benefits. Specific details haven’t been released on the new requirements but Edner said it’s possible that not everyone in that age range would be able to follow the work requirements.

The negotiations would also impact the Temporary Assistance for Need Families (TANIF) program.

“The thing that we are hearing that we are finding most concerning is the TANIF, it looks like those will have the work requirements stricter than they currently are, and they’re currently as they already are.”

The TANIF program helps people pay their bills and buy other necessities that neither snap benefits nor wic allow.

“A lot of this can be used for diapers which snap and wic you can’t purchase diapers with those,” she said.

TANIF focuses on families, so these debt ceiling changes could mean trouble for thousands of children.

“It’s not only affecting children but it’s also affecting Virginia as a whole, so if Virginia doesn’t meet those requirements, we could loose up to 30 million dollars of tanif funds.

The tentative deal protects veterans’ health care....which could come at the expense of IRS funding -- causing the irs to be out 80 billion dollars.

It would also cancel unobligated funds from covid-19 relief packages congress passed as a response to the pandemic.

It also calls for a cap on non-defense spending discretionary spending to 1%, which Edner wasn’t expecting.

“This is significantly less of a decrease than they were initially pushing for but those fund could also affect the housing assistance payments too,” she said.

You can find out if you’re eligible for SNAP benefits here.

