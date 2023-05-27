Your Money with Carlson Financial
Police: Man charged after bulldozer stolen on VSU campus

A VSU police car flipped over at VSU Multi-Purpose Center after a bulldozer was stolen from a construction site on campus
A VSU police car flipped over at VSU Multi-Purpose Center after a bulldozer was stolen from a construction site on campus(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man is now facing several charges after stealing a bulldozer on the campus of Virginia State University.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, when a man stole a bulldozer from a construction area beside the VSU Multi-Purpose Center.

Police say the man, now identified as Devin Thorne, got into a bulldozer and began hitting an unoccupied VSU police car parked in front of the VSU Multi-Purpose Center.  He then backed into the building, causing significant damage to the building structure, an entrance, several parking signs, and three light poles.

After causing damage to the Multi-purpose center, the man made it across Chesterfield Avenue to cause more damage at Ettrick Elementary School and a nearby church.

The man then made his way back to the VSU Multi-Purpose Center and proceeded to push the unoccupied VSU police car, that he had struck previously, across Second Street and into another parking area, where he damaged two more light poles and several small trees before flipping the campus police car onto its side.

The 27-year-old then drove the bulldozer to Boisseau Street, where he was ultimately taken into custody.

Thorne now faces several charges, including felony eluding, two counts of felony vandalism, trespassing, obstruction of justice, and grand larceny.

He is currently being held without bond at the Chesterfield County Jail.

This incident remains under investigation.

