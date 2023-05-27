Your Money with Carlson Financial
Memorial Day Weekend Forecast: Cooler than average with rain moving in tonight

Breezy and mainly dry Saturday, nearly a washout Sunday and Monday
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
By Rachel Meyers
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A coastal storm keeps shower chances and clouds in our forecast through Tuesday. A few thunderstorms are possible.

FIRST ALERT: A slow-moving coastal storm is creating dangerous swimming conditions at Virginia and North Carolina beaches. Strong currents, rough surf and a high rip current risk are being observed.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Mainly dry morning with a few afternoon and evening showers possible. The North Carolina and Virginia state line will see rain first. Wind east 5-15mph with 25-30mph gusts. Highs near 70. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Wet, cloudy and cool. Nearly a washout with showers likely at any point throughout the day. Afternoon thunderstorms are possible. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Monday: Scattered showers likely. A few thunderstorms possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 70s. Rain totals from the weekend through Tuesday near an inch. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower or storm. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance 10%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid-80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 60s, highs near 90°.

