2 shootings on Saturday shake the Petersburg community

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Saturday of Memorial Day weekend was filled with gun violence. Petersburg Police reported that a woman was dead on arrival at a home on Talley Avenue Saturday morning. Her identity is not being released at this time. Police do have a suspect in custody, his name is not being released at this time.

Then, Saturday afternoon, Petersburg police got a “shots fired” call to 13 South South Street. When they arrived, they found 2 gunshot victims.

“It was outside, i wouldn’t’ categorize it as a driveby but it was outside. We’re not sure exact on direct details, we do know that it was a gold vehicle with tinted windows that was involved,” said Kemi Okeowo, the media relations manager with the Petersburg Police Department.

The victims’ genders, names nor ages are being released right now. One victim is reported to have life-threatening injuries and had to be airlifted to a hospital by a helicopter. The other victim was transported by ambulance.

A Petersburg councilwoman told NBC12 that gun violence needs to end. She said problems need to be solved with talking, not violence.

Okeowo said police have been looking for the four door gold vehicle prior to the shooting.

“Well ultimately we want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable memorial day weekend, honestly every weekend we want everyone to be safe,” she said.

both of these investigations are active. Police say if you have any information, submit a tip through their online tip line - p-3-tips.

