Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Water safety tips ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Drowning is the number one cause of accidental death of children ages one to four.
At Goldfish Swim School in Richmond, kids are learning the skills that can help them in an...
At Goldfish Swim School in Richmond, kids are learning the skills that can help them in an emergency.(WWBT)
By Raven Brown
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to the summer season, and experts say that means more kids will be out on the water, and they are urging you to take steps to ensure their safety.

At Goldfish Swim School in Richmond, kids are learning the skills that can help them in an emergency.

“Drowning is the number one cause of accidental death of children ages one to four, and 70% of drownings will happen during the summer months,” General Manager Shannon Parvis said.

Parvis says swim lessons can reduce that risk by 88%.

“Some of the safety skills we’re teaching them starting when they are babies is how to float on their back, how to hold their breath, we’re dipping them under water so they’re developing that breath control, some other skills were teaching them is to pull themselves out of the water if they do happen to fall in,” Parvis said.

Parvis says if your vacation includes a visit to the pool, water park, lake or ocean, be sure to read the signs, follow the water rules and make sure kids are using only United States Coast Guard approved live-saving devices.

“Children are very curious, especially in bodies of water,” Parvis said. “Often they don’t fear the water, so they think it’s a fun, exciting activity, so sometimes they’re a little bit too curious, and they go a little bit too far, and accidents do happen, so prevention is key.”

Parvis says it’s essential to always have a designated parent or guardian watching the kids while they’re in the water.

If you want to get your kids swimming lessons at Goldfish Swim School, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Richmond detectives are working to find the people behind a terrible and disturbing video being...
Disturbing video shows Richmond teens forced to strip during robbery
Shortly after midnight, officers received reports of a person down on Terminal Avenue.
17-year-old found shot to death in front of Richmond home
A Henrico County daycare is facing abuse allegations after one family alleges their child had...
‘We’re demanding justice’: Henrico home daycare facing abuse allegations involving six-month-old
Police say a man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man dies after crashing car on Forest Hill Avenue

Latest News

Of the city’s seven outdoor pools, five will open, including Battery Park, Powhatan, Blackwell,...
Richmond public pools set to open for Memorial Day weekend
Chesterfield Police say they were called to the scene Friday morning in the 19200 block of...
1 woman dead, another injured in ‘domestic-related incident’
Woman dead, another injured in 'domestic-related incident'
Watch NBC12 News live.
NBC12 honored by Virginia Association of Broadcasters