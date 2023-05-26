Water safety tips ahead of Memorial Day weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to the summer season, and experts say that means more kids will be out on the water, and they are urging you to take steps to ensure their safety.

At Goldfish Swim School in Richmond, kids are learning the skills that can help them in an emergency.

“Drowning is the number one cause of accidental death of children ages one to four, and 70% of drownings will happen during the summer months,” General Manager Shannon Parvis said.

Parvis says swim lessons can reduce that risk by 88%.

“Some of the safety skills we’re teaching them starting when they are babies is how to float on their back, how to hold their breath, we’re dipping them under water so they’re developing that breath control, some other skills were teaching them is to pull themselves out of the water if they do happen to fall in,” Parvis said.

Parvis says if your vacation includes a visit to the pool, water park, lake or ocean, be sure to read the signs, follow the water rules and make sure kids are using only United States Coast Guard approved live-saving devices.

“Children are very curious, especially in bodies of water,” Parvis said. “Often they don’t fear the water, so they think it’s a fun, exciting activity, so sometimes they’re a little bit too curious, and they go a little bit too far, and accidents do happen, so prevention is key.”

Parvis says it’s essential to always have a designated parent or guardian watching the kids while they’re in the water.

