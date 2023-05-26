Watch Live: 12News Today

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:

Thousands of travelers are expected to travel this weekend and Richmond International Airport is gearing up for the start of a summer surge. VDOT will also lift most lane closures this weekend.

Three juveniles suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting Tuesday night near at apartment complex in Henrico County’s East End.

Negotiations continue between the White House and House Republicans to reach a deal on the debt ceiling.

A coastal storm keeps clouds and shower chances in our forecast through Memorial Day Weekend. Full forecast >

