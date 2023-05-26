Watch Live: 12News Today
Here the News to Know for Friday, May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- Thousands of travelers are expected to travel this weekend and Richmond International Airport is gearing up for the start of a summer surge. VDOT will also lift most lane closures this weekend.
- Three juveniles suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting Tuesday night near at apartment complex in Henrico County’s East End.
- Negotiations continue between the White House and House Republicans to reach a deal on the debt ceiling.
- A coastal storm keeps clouds and shower chances in our forecast through Memorial Day Weekend. Full forecast >
