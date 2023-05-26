Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Watch Live: 12News Today

Here the News to Know for Friday, May 26
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:

  • Thousands of travelers are expected to travel this weekend and Richmond International Airport is gearing up for the start of a summer surge. VDOT will also lift most lane closures this weekend.
  • Three juveniles suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting Tuesday night near at apartment complex in Henrico County’s East End.
  • Negotiations continue between the White House and House Republicans to reach a deal on the debt ceiling.
  • A coastal storm keeps clouds and shower chances in our forecast through Memorial Day Weekend. Full forecast >

Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each week day. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.

Download NBC12′s Apps

> NBC12 is on streaming devices on your TV, including Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

> NBC12 First Alert Weather app: Apple Store | Google Play

> NBC12 News app: Apple Store | Google Play

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Richmond detectives are working to find the people behind a terrible and disturbing video being...
Disturbing video shows Richmond teens forced to strip during robbery
Shortly after midnight, officers received reports of a person down on Terminal Avenue.
17-year-old found shot to death in front of Richmond home
A Henrico County daycare is facing abuse allegations after one family alleges their child had...
‘We’re demanding justice’: Henrico home daycare facing abuse allegations involving six-month-old
More than 13,000 vehicle owners in the City of Richmond are now on the receiving end of a...
Audit underway to address Richmond personal property tax assessments

Latest News

3 juveniles shot in Henrico
Richmond Police
Richmond Police looking to stop youth gun violence ahead of summer
Richmond Police looking to stop gun youth gun violence ahead of summer
Man dies after crashing car on Forest Hill Avenue