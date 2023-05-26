Two found dead in McAfee Knob parking lot

Your Money with Carlson Financial
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police are investigating two deaths in the McAfee Knob area of Catawba.

Police responded about 6 a.m. Friday to the McAfee Knob trailhead parking lot on Catawba Road, where two dead males had been found. An investigation is underway, but police say they believe there is no danger to the public.

WDBJ7 spoke with two hikers who said they found the bodies in the parking lot early Friday morning. They first thought the two people were sleeping, but realized there was blood, and called police.

Parking in the trailhead parking lot will be reduced during the investigation, according to police. Hikers are encouraged to use the McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle which operates from the I-81 Exit 140 Park & Ride Lot. More info at mcafeeshuttle.com.

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

