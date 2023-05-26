RPD, FBI Richmond working to identify commercial armed robbery suspects

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Richmond Field Office are asking for help identifying two men allegedly involved in a series of armed dollar store robberies in the Richmond area.

FBI Richmond Investigators believe two men are responsible for five robberies and one attempted robbery from November 2022 to April 2023.

During these robberies, the suspects were armed with handguns while making demands of store clerks. The guns used in each instance varied but included an attached optic and extended magazine.

The FBI and RPD are using “Subject #1″ and “Subject #2″ to describe the two subjects.

Subject #1 is described as a Black male between 5′5″ and 5′9″ with a light complexion and a slim build. Subject #2 is described as a Black male between 5′7″ and 6′ with a medium to dark complexion and a slim build.

Investigators have released details of each incident:

The Family Dollar, located in the 1400 block of East Brookland Park Boulevard in Richmond, was robbed on November 29, 2022. This individual, identified as Subject #1 in publicity photos, was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, blue denim jeans, white sneakers and a black mask.

On January 8, 2023, the same Family Dollar from the November robbery was robbed again; investigators believe the same subject committed the theft. Subject #1 wore a grey sweatsuit, white Air Force Ones (tennis shoes) and a black balaclava (mask) during this robbery.

The Family Dollar, located in the 1700 block of Williamsburg Road in Richmond, was robbed on March 13 by two people who placed the stolen money in an orange bag before leaving. One subject is believed to be responsible for the November and January robberies. The other is identified as Subject #2. Subject #1 wore a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey pants, blue latex gloves, white sneakers, and a black ski mask. Subject #2 wore black jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt, a black North Face winter jacket, black shoes, blue latex gloves and a black ski mask.

On March 27, 2023, an unsuccessful robbery was attempted at the Dollar General located in the 2900 block of North Avenue in Richmond by those believed to be the same two individuals in the March 13 robbery of the Family Dollar. Subject #1 wore a grey hooded sweatshirt, black pants, white Air Force Ones and a black balaclava. Subject #2 wore a black hooded Kappa jacket with a logo on the front, dark pants and a black balaclava.

On April 16, 2023, the Carolina Express located in the 3100 block of Carolina Avenue in Richmond was robbed by the individual investigators believe is Subject #2 involved in the March 13 and March 27 robberies of the Family Dollar and Dollar General, respectively. Subject #2 wore a black hooded Kappa jacket with a white stripe, black pants, black shoes and a black balaclava.

On April 30, 2023, the Family Dollar, located in the 1400 block of East Brookland Park Boulevard in Richmond, was robbed again. Investigators believe Subject #2 is responsible for this robbery. During this robbery, he wore a black hoodie, a black North Face jacket with a quilted pattern, black jeans, black tennis shoes and a black cloth mask.

The FBI has created a poster on its website with photos of both victims and details of the crime. Anyone with information to help identify the individuals is asked to contact the FBI at (804) 261-1044, 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov. Richmond Crime Stopper can also be reached at (804) 780-1000.

