Richmond public pools set to open for Memorial Day weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At Battery Park Pool on Richmond’s Northside, Parks and Recreation Services Supervisor Jerrod Booker is doing some last minute preps to get pools open in time for the Memorial Day Weekend. But, one thing not on his mind is staffing concerns.

“I am extremely ecstatic that I don’t have to be looking for people right now,” said Jerrod Booker, Richmond Parks and Recreation Services Supervisor.

This weekend, each open pool will have six lifeguards, a head lifeguard, and a pool manager. Staffing had been an issue in recent years.

“City of Richmond, we’re bucking national trends, we’re bucking global trends and we’re bucking local trends. We’re going to be fully staffed,” said Booker.

Of the city’s seven outdoor pools, five will open. Those are: Battery Park, Powhatan, Blackwell, Fairmont and Randolph Pools.

You can enjoy the water, which is still pretty chilly at this point, from noon until 6 pm all weekend long.

The work to get to this point has been months in the making. From checking water samples to maintaining all the pool equipment, Booker says they do it all to make sure families can have safe fun throughout the summer.

“The prep that goes into getting our pools ready to have everyone come in and enjoy themselves is extensive. It takes multiple agencies, private and public, to get in here. Cut the grass ironically. Get these pools to be nice and blue and pretty so everyone can hop in,” said Booker.

You don’t need a membership to access city pools. All you have to do is sign in at whichever location you choose. But appropriate swim wear is a must.

“Typically that’s swimming trunks for men and that’s a bathing suit for women,” said Booker.

Other pools in the city will open once Richmond Public Schools let out for the year.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.