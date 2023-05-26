Richmond Police: Teen behind disturbing video is in custody

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says a teen suspect behind a disturbing video is in custody on an unrelated charge.

The video shows two teens walking up to two young boys and forcing them to strip naked at gunpoint.

The boys were repeatedly slapped in the face, robbed and forced to throw away their clothes.

Sources say the incident happened over Mother’s Day weekend off of Afton and Lynhaven avenues.

The video is about four minutes long and was filmed in the middle of the day.

Police continue to search for the second suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Wilson at 804-646-0672 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

