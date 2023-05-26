Your Money with Carlson Financial
One injured in shooting in Richmond’s southside

Richmond Police were called to the 1000 block of German School Road for the report of gunfire.
Richmond Police were called to the 1000 block of German School Road for the report of gunfire.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -One person was injured in Richmond following a shooting Thursday evening.

On May 25, around 7 p.m., police were called to the 1000 block of German School Road for the report of gunfire.

Police arrived and found one person shot. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The investigation is being conducted by the Richmond Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit.

