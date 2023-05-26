One injured in shooting in Richmond’s southside
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -One person was injured in Richmond following a shooting Thursday evening.
On May 25, around 7 p.m., police were called to the 1000 block of German School Road for the report of gunfire.
Police arrived and found one person shot. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The investigation is being conducted by the Richmond Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit.
