NBC12 honored by Virginia Association of Broadcasters

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 is honored to have won or received a runner-up finish in five Virginia Association of Broadcasters awards.

The awards come in the following categories:

Outstanding Newscast: NBC12 News at 6

Best Human Interest Series: Acts of Kindness

Outstanding News Series: Virginia Employment Commission

Best Station Promotion/Contest: Turn

Best Public Service/Community Event: Duck Race

The awards will be handed out in late June at a ceremony in Virginia Beach. The news comes just days after our team picked up two Edward R. Murrow Awards for Best Newscast and Feature Reporting.

NBC12 was also recently nominated for several Emmy Awards.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.