NBC12 honored by Virginia Association of Broadcasters

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 is honored to have won or received a runner-up finish in five Virginia Association of Broadcasters awards.

The awards come in the following categories:

  • Outstanding Newscast: NBC12 News at 6
  • Best Human Interest Series: Acts of Kindness
  • Outstanding News Series: Virginia Employment Commission
  • Best Station Promotion/Contest: Turn
  • Best Public Service/Community Event: Duck Race

The awards will be handed out in late June at a ceremony in Virginia Beach.  The news comes just days after our team picked up two Edward R. Murrow Awards for Best Newscast and Feature Reporting.

NBC12 was also recently nominated for several Emmy Awards.

