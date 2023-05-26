Man dies after crashing car on Forest Hill Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man has died in Richmond after crashing his car into an electrical box on Forest Hill Avenue.

On Thursday, May 24, around 6:30 p.m., Richmond Police and Fire and EMS responded to the intersection of Forest Hill Avenue and South Kenmore Road for a car crash.

Police say an adult male was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to officials, the cause of the crash was speed-related.

