Man dies after crashing car on Forest Hill Avenue
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man has died in Richmond after crashing his car into an electrical box on Forest Hill Avenue.
On Thursday, May 24, around 6:30 p.m., Richmond Police and Fire and EMS responded to the intersection of Forest Hill Avenue and South Kenmore Road for a car crash.
Police say an adult male was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to officials, the cause of the crash was speed-related.
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.