Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Local family packs theater for Disney’s live action ‘The Little Mermaid’

The live action version of The Little Mermaid is now playing, with some major updates from the classic you may remember.
By Shantel Davis
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Asia Andrew, Chanelle Welch and Gwen Welch are just a tiny portion of the large group heading out to see the reboot of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”

Ariel, the movie’s princess, is played by Halle Bailey, a known vocal artist who earned the role by simply singing.

”It feels awesome amazing, and she did beautiful. She’s just beautiful,” said Asia Andrews, who is ready to see the movie for the second time.

Asia’s mom Chanelle Welch says Asia organized nearly 50 people to pack out one local theater. They are heading there in matching shirts to see Disney’s fifth culturally diverse princess.

“A movie of this magnitude, it meant a lot to see a princess that looks like me, that looks like my daughter,” said Welch.

This remake comes more than 30 years after the original version, breaking many cultural barriers. In Disney’s history, there are only two black Disney princesses, Princess Tiana from “The Princess and the Frog” and Brandy Norwood in the 1997 live-action “Cinderella.”

Desiree Dabney, a musical theatre professor at VCU, has both movies represented in tattoos as a forever memory.

“I have Princess Tiana right here on my arm and Whitney Houston as family godmother on my leg. So seeing things like that showed me, oh, I can do it too,” said Dabney.

As Dabney reflects on how those movies impacted her personal life, she shares how the new “Little Mermaid” can positively impact young audiences and bring confidence to the next generation.

“It shows the world that there is no reason why a fictional character, why a dreamland character, can’t be anything that you want it to be,” Dabney said.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Richmond detectives are working to find the people behind a terrible and disturbing video being...
Disturbing video shows Richmond teens forced to strip during robbery
Shortly after midnight, officers received reports of a person down on Terminal Avenue.
17-year-old found shot to death in front of Richmond home
A Henrico County daycare is facing abuse allegations after one family alleges their child had...
‘We’re demanding justice’: Henrico home daycare facing abuse allegations involving six-month-old
Police say a man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man dies after crashing car on Forest Hill Avenue

Latest News

The park will be offering free beer through Aug. 17.
Busch Gardens offering free and discounted beer this summer
Richmond public pools set to open for Memorial Day weekend
Airlines gear up for summer travel surge as millions fly for Memorial Day weekend
One woman killed, another hurt in domestic crime