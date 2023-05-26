Friday Forecast: Cool and mostly cloudy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cool and cloudy to end the workweek. Offshore storm lurks for the holiday weekend.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

FIRST ALERT: A slow-moving coastal storm following the coast of the Carolinas will create dangerous swimming conditions at beaches. Showers and storms are possible from Saturday afternoon through Monday.

Saturday: Cloudy, cool and breezy. A few afternoon and evening showers possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Cloudy and cool with scattered showers at any point, especially in the morning and afternoon. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms possible. Lows near 60, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon. Lows in the low 60s, highs near 80°. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 60°, highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 60°, highs in the mid-80s.

