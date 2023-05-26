Your Money with Carlson Financial
Friday Forecast: Cool and mostly cloudy

Coastal storm keeps clouds and shower chances in our forecast through Memorial Day Weekend
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:54 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cool and cloudy to end the workweek. Offshore storm lurks for the holiday weekend.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

FIRST ALERT: A slow-moving coastal storm following the coast of the Carolinas will create dangerous swimming conditions at beaches. Showers and storms are possible from Saturday afternoon through Monday.

Saturday: Cloudy, cool and breezy. A few afternoon and evening showers possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Cloudy and cool with scattered showers at any point, especially in the morning and afternoon. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms possible. Lows near 60, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon. Lows in the low 60s, highs near 80°. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 60°, highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 60°, highs in the mid-80s.

