Busch Gardens offering free and discounted beer this summer

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Busch Gardens allows visitors to cool down this summer with free beer at its Williamsburg amusement park.

Beginning May 26, members and annual pass holders that are 21 and older can receive a free 7-ounce beer per visit to the park, and all guests can purchase two 7-ounce beers for 50 cents each.

The complimentary drafts, which include beer from Anheuser-Busch and Coors Brewing Company, will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pours will be available at Willkommenhaus, in the Germany area of the park, through Aug. 17.

Busch Gardens also hosts the Summer Nights Concert Series this summer, with a lineup including Maddie & Tae, Collective Soul and Flo Rida. All concerts are included with park admission.

Details on tickets, membership and annual passes can be found on Busch Gardens’ website.

