HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Three juveniles suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting Thursday night.

Police were called to the scene just before 9 p.m. on Wood Thrush Circle near White Oak Village.

No information about possible suspects has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

