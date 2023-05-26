1 woman dead, another injured in ‘domestic-related incident’

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A woman died early Friday after what police say is a “domestic-related incident” in south Chesterfield.

Police say they were called to the scene just after 5:45 a.m. in the 19200 block of Brevard Drive. Officers received a report that a woman who lived at the residence had arrived at an emergency room in Prince George with life-threatening injuries.

“Upon arrival at the residence, officers forced entry and found a second adult female with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries,” police said in a news release. “She was transported to an area hospital.”

The woman who was taken to the Prince George hospital later died from her injuries.

Police said five children - ranging in age from 1 year to 13 years old - were inside the home and were not physically injured.

“At this point, the investigation indicates this is a domestic-related incident and there is no ongoing danger to the community,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

