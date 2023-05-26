1 woman dead, another injured in Chesterfield shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A woman died early Friday after an apparent domestic-related shooting in south Chesterfield.

Police say they were called to the scene just after 5:45 a.m. in the 19200 block of Brevard Drive. Officers received a report that a woman who lived at the residence had arrived at an emergency room in Prince George with life-threatening injuries.

“Upon arrival at the residence, officers forced entry and found a second adult female with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries,” police said in a news release. “She was transported to an area hospital.”

The woman who was taken to the Prince George hospital later died from her injuries.

“At this point, the investigation indicates this is a domestic-related incident and there is no ongoing danger to the community,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

