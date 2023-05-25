Watch Live: 12News Today
Here the News to Know for Thursday, May 25, 2023
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- 1. Henrico County Public Schools is considering new safety protocols after ongoing concerns about school safety. The school board is expected to provide an update on weapon scanners they’re considering during today’s work session.
- 2. Richmond Police are trying to get to the bottom of a disturbing video that has been circulating on social media.
- 3. Tina Turner, the woman known as the Queen of Rock and Roll, has died. The 83-year-old passed away following a lengthy illness.
- Today’s weather is cool and dry. Full forecast >
