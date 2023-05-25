Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Watch Live: 12News Today

Here the News to Know for Thursday, May 25, 2023
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:

  • 1. Henrico County Public Schools is considering new safety protocols after ongoing concerns about school safety. The school board is expected to provide an update on weapon scanners they’re considering during today’s work session.
  • 2. Richmond Police are trying to get to the bottom of a disturbing video that has been circulating on social media.
  • 3. Tina Turner, the woman known as the Queen of Rock and Roll, has died. The 83-year-old passed away following a lengthy illness.
  • Today’s weather is cool and dry. Full forecast >

Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each week day. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.

Download NBC12′s Apps

> NBC12 is on streaming devices on your TV, including Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

> NBC12 First Alert Weather app: Apple Store | Google Play

> NBC12 News app: Apple Store | Google Play

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico police are investigating after a man was shot in Queen Thorp Court.
Police identify man found shot to death in vehicle at apartment complex
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Shortly after midnight, officers received reports of a person down on Terminal Avenue.
Man shot, killed on Richmond’s southside
Police say Michael C. Davis of Chesterfield forced David into a car against her will, which...
New details emerge in deadly abduction, shootout on I-95
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer

Latest News

Henrico school leaders continue talks over adding weapon scanners
Thousands of Richmond residents impacted by tax assessment error
Otieno's family said more discussion will be happening in memory of Irvo.
Townhall discussion held on Black mental health in honor of Irvo Otieno
Townhall discussion held on Black mental health in honor of Irvo Otieno