Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Virginia crab management committee recommends fall, spring catch limit increase

A crab being measured during the 2023 Bay-wide Blue Crab Winter Dredge Survey.
A crab being measured during the 2023 Bay-wide Blue Crab Winter Dredge Survey.(Kenny Fletcher/Chesapeake Bay Foundation via The Virginia Mercury)
By Charlie Paullin
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A state committee on crab management is recommending increases to crab catch limits this fall and next spring but keeping in place the summer reductions instituted last year after surveys found the population had plummeted.

The newest proposals follow the results of the 2023 Bay-wide Blue Crab Winter Dredge Survey, which found that the number of blue crabs in the Chesapeake Bay increased from 227 million in 2022 to 323 million in 2023. Improvements were seen across the board among adult males and females, as well as among juveniles. However, the juvenile numbers still remained among the six lowest recorded in the 34 years of the Winter Dredge Survey.

In Virginia, crab harvesting limits are set based on the size of the catching operation. Because the catch limits put in place in 2022 resulted in larger operations losing a greater percentage of their allowable catch, Virginia Marine Resources Commission staff recommended the new limits be adjusted to increase the amount of crabs they can catch.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico police are investigating after a man was shot in Queen Thorp Court.
Police identify man found shot to death in vehicle at apartment complex
Shortly after midnight, officers received reports of a person down on Terminal Avenue.
Man shot, killed on Richmond’s southside
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Police say Michael C. Davis of Chesterfield forced David into a car against her will, which...
New details emerge in deadly abduction, shootout on I-95
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer

Latest News

Watch NBC12 News live every morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
Watch Live: 12News Today
Henrico school leaders continue talks over adding weapon scanners
Thousands of Richmond residents impacted by tax assessment error
Otieno's family said more discussion will be happening in memory of Irvo.
Townhall discussion held on Black mental health in honor of Irvo Otieno