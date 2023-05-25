Thursday Forecast: Cool and dry with a chilly-for-May weekend ahead

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cool and pleasant weather continues the next couple days! Offshore storm lurks for the holiday weekend.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler, and breezy. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Slow increase in clouds late in the day. Lows near 50, highs in the low 70s.

FIRST ALERT: A slow-moving area of low pressure along the NC coast still could bring clouds and rain this weekend

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with spotty light rain developing late in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Cloudy. Scattered showers or areas of light rain. Lows in the mid 50s, highs near 70. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible. Lows near 60, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper-70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

