Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Leaving food and bird feeders out can attract bears

black bear cubs generic
black bear cubs generic(Baylor University/Lori W. Fogleman)
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Black Bears live all over the Commonwealth of Virginia. This includes the wilderness of course, but also residential, suburban and even semi-urban areas.

Alex Wehrung, Public Affairs Manger for outreach and education for the Wildlife Center of Virginia, said seeing a black bear in your neighborhood or backyard once or twice will not be an issue but, leaving pet food and bird feeders out at night could cause a bear to come back multiple times.

”You can move them entirely. Especially during this season there are plenty of naturally abundant food sources for birds in the wild during the spring, summer, and fall. So they don’t really need our help with a bird feeder. But if you can’t part ways with it entirely, lock them up over night, keep them inside overnight and put them back out in the morning.” said Wehrung.

“It becomes an issue when bears become habituated to humans and habituated to finding easy to access food sources that are consistent and reliable. Are high value so that is high calorie, high fat food items that are easy to access.” said Wehrung.

Wehrung said a bear among other animals can become habituated. This means they learned they can find food resources or shelter from or near humans.

“A habituated wild animal is one that has lost its natural fear or natural aversion to coming into contact with humans.” said Wehrung.

“Bears are only looking for food. So to remove what they are looking for is to effectively remove or at least drastically reduce the chances that they will be in that area.” said Wehrung.

Wehrung said put away pet food, trash cans, and trash bags inside your house or locked away in the garage overnight . Make sure the grease is cleaned off your grill, the smell can attract bears.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Henrico police are investigating after a man was shot in Queen Thorp Court.
Police identify man found shot to death in vehicle at apartment complex
Richmond detectives are working to find the people behind a terrible and disturbing video being...
Disturbing video shows Richmond teens forced to strip during robbery
Shortly after midnight, officers received reports of a person down on Terminal Avenue.
Man shot, killed on Richmond’s southside
Police say Michael C. Davis of Chesterfield forced David into a car against her will, which...
New details emerge in deadly abduction, shootout on I-95

Latest News

Tough market for first time homebuyers
Expert advice on navigating the housing market as a first-time buyer
Expert advice on navigating the housing market as a first-time buyer
A document found in archives tells how a Rockingham County man was indicted for being part of a...
1799 indictment accuses Rockingham County man of plotting to kill George Washington
A crab being measured during the 2023 Bay-wide Blue Crab Winter Dredge Survey.
Virginia crab management committee recommends fall, spring catch limit increase