Kings Dominion offering free admission for military this weekend

DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Kings Dominion is thanking United States military members and veterans this Memorial Day weekend by offering free admission to its Doswell amusement park.

The offer will be valid for a single day from Friday, May 26 to Monday, May 29 and is open to veterans and active and retired U.S. Military, Reserves and National Guard members.

To receive a free ticket, members of the military can present valid U.S. Military identification at the front gate.

Military members can also save up to $35 when purchasing tickets for up to six family members or friends. These additional tickets must be purchased online in advance with verification.

