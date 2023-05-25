Your Money with Carlson Financial
Grand injury indicts suspect in quadruple killing in Chesterfield

Jonah Adams was arrested near his home in Maryland.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -A Maryland man was indicted for the 2022 murder of a Chesterfield mother and her three children.

Early morning on Nov. 8, 2022, police went to a Chesterfield home on the 4200 block of Laurel Oak Road, where they found 39-year-old JoAnna M. Cottle and her three children, Kaelyn M. Parson, 13, Kinsey M. Cottle, 4, and Jayson L. Cottle, 4, dead with gunshot wounds.

After investigating, police identified the suspect as Jonah L. Adams, 36, of Waldorf, Md. Adams was previously in a relationship with JoAnna and is the father of Kinsey and Jayson Cottle.

He was arrested at his Maryland home later that day.

A grand jury indicted Adams for multiple murder and weapon charges, including:

  • Four counts of first-degree murder
  • Three counts of aggravated murder of children less than 14 years old
  • Four counts of using a sawed-off shotgun to commit a crime
  • Four counts of using a firearm to commit a felony
  • Armed burglary and forced entry

His next court appearance is scheduled for July 14.

