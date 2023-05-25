Funeral homes offer free American Flag exchange ahead of summer holidays

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Woody and Nelsen Funeral Homes are giving Richmond residents the opportunity to receive a brand new American flag before they celebrate Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Flag Day.

The funeral homes are accepting old, torn or soiled American flags in exchange for new, free 3′ by 5′ flags. The retired flags will be given proper disposal in accordance with the United States Flag Code under the guidance of the Virginia War Memorial.

“Our goal is to help Richmond area residents showcase their American spirit on Memorial Day, Flag Day and the Fourth of July,” said Krystina Diman, president of Nelsen and Woody Funeral Homes. “Our deepest thanks and appreciation go out to those who serve and have fought in defense of our freedom.”

Diman says that under the U.S. Flag Code, when the flag is in a condition that is no longer a fitting emblem of display, it should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.

Now, nearly 90 years after the Flag Code was written, some localities prohibit burning. Most of the materials used to make flags are synthetic and have the potential of giving off toxic fumes when burned.

In 2022, Woody and Nelsen’s flag exchange resulted in more than 1,000 used flags exchanged at the funeral homes. Those flags, and the flags from this year’s exchange, will be delivered to the War Memorial for disposal in a special ceremony that will be held later in the year.

Flags can be dropped and exchanged at either Woody or Nelsen Funeral Homes in the Richmond area. The funeral homes are also giving the option for people to call ahead before they drop off flags for a contactless exchange method.

Woody Funeral Homes are located at:

1771 North Parham Road in Henrico County

1020 Huguenot Road in Midlothian

9271 Shady Grove Road in Mechanicsville

Nelsen Funeral Homes are located at:

4650 South Laburnum Avenue in Richmond

412 South Washington Hwy in Ashland

