Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Circle K offers 40-cent fuel discount for a limited time ahead of Memorial Day

More than 3,600 pump locations will offer the gas included in the promotion.
More than 3,600 pump locations will offer the gas included in the promotion.(Xnatedawgx / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Many Circle K gas stations across the country are cutting fuel prices for drivers during a special event Thursday afternoon.

The gas station is offering a 40-cent discount from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (local time) at participating locations with Circle K branded fuel.

More than 3,600 pump locations offer the gas included in the promotion.

According to the company, there is no limit on the number of gallons that can be purchased. The discount will be up to 40 cents per gallon in accordance with applicable laws in certain states.

The company said the price on the pump will reflect the discounted price during that time.

This promotion comes ahead of a seasonal surge in fuel demand leading into the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

AAA predicts road trips will be up 6% over last year, with more than 37 million people driving to their destination.

“The rise in demand for gasoline is helping to push pump prices higher for now,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Henrico police are investigating after a man was shot in Queen Thorp Court.
Police identify man found shot to death in vehicle at apartment complex
Richmond detectives are working to find the people behind a terrible and disturbing video being...
Disturbing video shows Richmond teens forced to strip during robbery
Shortly after midnight, officers received reports of a person down on Terminal Avenue.
17-year-old found shot to death in front of Richmond home
Police say Michael C. Davis of Chesterfield forced David into a car against her will, which...
New details emerge in deadly abduction, shootout on I-95

Latest News

Dr. Caitlin Bernard, left, sits between attorneys John Hoover and Alice Morical on Thursday...
Indiana doctor’s discipline hearing centers on privacy, reporting of Ohio 10-year-old’s abortion
FILE - Preschool children visit the site where George Floyd was murdered by then Minneapolis...
George Floyd death anniversary: Reckoning with police violence in limbo
FILE - Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson answers students' questions during a news...
Virgin Galactic completes final test flight before launching paying customers to space
FILE - This undated, colorized electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National...
US study finds 1 in 10 get long COVID after omicron, starts identifying key symptoms
FILE - This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, left, as he...
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years for seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack