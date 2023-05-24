Your Money with Carlson Financial
Wednesday Forecast: Another pleasant spring day with low humidity

Slow moving storm looms as a rain threat Sunday through early next week
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:05 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Beautiful weather continues the next few days! We’re closely watching the potential for showers for Memorial Day weekend.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with low humidity. Highs in the upper 70s. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week* .

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.

Friday: Partly sunny with increasing clouds by afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.

FIRST ALERT: A slow moving area of low pressure along the NC coast could bring clouds and rain this weekend, but it’s not a sure thing

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or areas of light rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible with an afternoon storm possible. Lows near 60, highs in the mid to upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. A few showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

