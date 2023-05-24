Remembering the fallen: Memorial Day events in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With Memorial Day quickly approaching on May 29, Central Virginians will have multiple opportunities to mark the holiday. Here’s a list of events happening near you.

Virginia War Memorial’s Annual Ceremony

The Virginia War Memorial Foundation will hold its 67th annual Memorial Day ceremony that will feature Virginia Secretary of Veteran and Defense Affairs Craig Crenshaw. Music will be provided by the 29th Division Band of the Virginia National Guard. There will also be a laying of wreaths. The event will be streamed on Facebook.

WHEN: May 29, 11 a.m.

WHERE: Virginia War Memorial

Sandston Memorial Day Parade

The Sandston Memorial Day Parade will be followed by a block party in the Sandston Recreation Area with live music, activities and exhibit booths from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

WHEN: May 29, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: The parade will start on Williamsburg Road near Beulah Road and will end at North Confederate Avenue.

Chesterfield County Memorial Day Ceremony

Chesterfield County will be hosting a ceremony at the 1917 Courthouse to honor fallen Chesterfield veterans. Col. Stephan Ruppel-Lee, a former guard of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, will be featured as the guest speaker at the event. The Chesterfield County Honor Guard will also perform a changing of the guard ceremony. The event will also feature an unveiling of a replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Solider.

WHEN: May 29, 2 p.m.

WHERE: 1917 Historic Chesterfield Courthouse Green

Hanover County Memorial Day Ceremony

Philip Brashear, son of late U.S. Navy Master Diver Carl Brashear, who was the subject of “Men of Honor,” will serve as the guest speaker at the event. The event will also include the laying of a memorial wreath and the reading of names on new bricks added to the memorial. The Hanover Concert Band will provide music at the ceremony.

WHEN: May 29, 10 a.m.

WHERE: Hanover Veterans Memorial in Hanover Wayside Park

Virginia Veteran’s Cemetery’s Memorial Day ceremony

Retired U.S. Army Col. Bobby Arnold will be speaking at the Virginia Veteran’s Cemetery in Amelia.

WHEN: 10 a.m.

WHERE: Virginia Veterans Cemetery

Fort Harrison National Cemetery Memorial Day ceremony

The Varina cemetery will hold a commemoration ceremony on the morning of Memorial Day.

WHEN: May 29, 11 a.m.

WHERE: Fort Harrison National Cemetery

Dinwiddie County ceremony

WHEN: May 29, 10 a.m.

WHERE: 14101 Boydton Plank Road

