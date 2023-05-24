Police identify man found shot to death in vehicle at apartment complex

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating after they found a man dead in a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 2 p.m. May 23, police were called to the 5900 block of Queens Thorpe Court, just off Wilkerson Road, for a shooting.

“Police responded and quickly learned that there was a male that had been shot inside of a vehicle in this apartment community home,” Lt. Matt Pecka, with Henrico Police, said.

The victim was identified Wednesday as 36-year-old Lavelle Lee Roe.

Bullet holes could be seen from the driver’s side window. It was a graphic sight for what neighbors say is a relatively quiet neighborhood.

“It’s very scary because I have kids that live here,” James Sims, a neighbor, said. “I have a 5-year-old, a 7-year-old, and a 15-year-old, so having a shooting right across the street is kind of concerning.”

The shooting happened a little more than a mile and a half from Henrico High School.

The school system says a resource officer monitored what was happening but that the shooting did not prompt a lockdown.

Still, many students on their way home from school had to pass by the chaotic scene.

“At 2 p.m., we’re picking up the five and the seven-year-old from elementary school, so my wife could have been bringing home the kids,” Sims said.

This shooting puts Henrico at 11 homicides so far this year, inching closer to the county’s five-year average of 17.

Neighbors hope whoever did this will be caught and bring some justice for the victim’s loved ones.

“I don’t want to put anyone in any bad situations, but this is horrible and happened right across the street from my kids,” Sims said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police Detective Rosser at 804-501-5247 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

“Henrico Police is looking for any information from community members about what they may have seen or heard in the area as early as 12 p.m., prior to officers arriving at the location,” police said in a news release on Wednesday.

