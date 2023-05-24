Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Petersburg school unveils new rock climbing wall

The wall will provide a safe way for students at Walnut Hill Elementary to play and stay healthy
The rock wall features multiple climbing routes and is designed for students of all ages and...
The rock wall features multiple climbing routes and is designed for students of all ages and skill levels.(Petersburg Public Schools)
By Oliver Sabo
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Walnut Hill Elementary students now have a new opportunity to stay active at school.

The Petersburg City school has partnered with KABOOM, a national nonprofit organization that provides play spaces for children, to unveil a new rock climbing wall in its gymnasium.

“The unveiling of the rock climbing wall at Walnut Hill Elementary was a proud moment for our school’s students, staff, and community. It is a testament to the power of community partnerships and the importance of safe and engaging play spaces for kids,” said Dr. Tamara Sterling, superintendent of Petersburg Public Schools.

Petersburg Students and Teachers celebrated the unveiling of the new rock climbing wall.
Petersburg Students and Teachers celebrated the unveiling of the new rock climbing wall.(Petersburg Public Schools)

The wall was revealed to cheering students, who had been eagerly awaiting its completion.

The rock wall features multiple climbing routes and is designed for students of all ages and skill levels.

Students eagerly awaited the addition of the rock wall.
Students eagerly awaited the addition of the rock wall.(Petersburg Public Schools)

Petersburg City Public Schools plans to continue its partnership with KABOOM to update the Walnut Hill and Lakemont Elementary playgrounds in the future.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico police are investigating after a man was shot in Queen Thorp Court.
Man found dead in vehicle outside Henrico apartment complex
Six people were arrested in Chesterfield following an online chatting operation conducted by...
Police: 6 arrested in Chesterfield online chatting operation
The first rabies 4th case of 2023 has been confirmed in Henrico.
Raccoon attacks dog in Henrico, 4th rabies case confirmed
The current format for NWS watches, warnings, and advisories.
National Weather Service ‘advisory’ terminology won’t end until at least 2025
Thousands of Virginians are part of government assistance programs like SNAP and Social Security.
Fears of losing SNAP Benefits, Medicaid arise as debt ceiling discussion continues

Latest News

A low angle view of a long line of people waitng to vote in the elections.
Lawyer who co-led Virginia’s ‘election integrity unit’ resigns from AG’s office
Police say Michael C. Davis of Chesterfield forced David into a car against her will, which...
New details emerge in deadly abduction, shootout on I-95
New details emerge in deadly abduction, shootout on I-95
Three months after Irvo Otieno’s death at Central State Hospital, his family and their attorney...
News to Know for Wednesday, May 24