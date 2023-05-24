Petersburg school unveils new rock climbing wall

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Walnut Hill Elementary students now have a new opportunity to stay active at school.

The Petersburg City school has partnered with KABOOM, a national nonprofit organization that provides play spaces for children, to unveil a new rock climbing wall in its gymnasium.

“The unveiling of the rock climbing wall at Walnut Hill Elementary was a proud moment for our school’s students, staff, and community. It is a testament to the power of community partnerships and the importance of safe and engaging play spaces for kids,” said Dr. Tamara Sterling, superintendent of Petersburg Public Schools.

Petersburg Students and Teachers celebrated the unveiling of the new rock climbing wall. (Petersburg Public Schools)

The wall was revealed to cheering students, who had been eagerly awaiting its completion.

The rock wall features multiple climbing routes and is designed for students of all ages and skill levels.

Students eagerly awaited the addition of the rock wall. (Petersburg Public Schools)

Petersburg City Public Schools plans to continue its partnership with KABOOM to update the Walnut Hill and Lakemont Elementary playgrounds in the future.

