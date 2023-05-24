Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

News to Know for Wednesday, May 24

Three months after Irvo Otieno’s death at Central State Hospital, his family and their attorney...
Three months after Irvo Otieno’s death at Central State Hospital, his family and their attorney Ben Crump are hosting a town hall.
By Joi Bass
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Wednesday, May 24, 2023:

Justice for Irvo Otieno Townhall

Three months after Irvo Otieno’s death at Central State Hospital, his family and their attorney Ben Crump are hosting a town hall.

Deadly Henrico Shooting

I-95 Deadly Abduction, Shootout

New York police said Wednesday that Tatiana David has been abducted in Ithaca, New York.
New York police said Wednesday that Tatiana David has been abducted in Ithaca, New York.(Photo: New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services)

Hanover School Board

Hanover County Public Schools
Hanover County Public Schools(Hanover County Public Schools)
  • Hanover County leaders are set to appoint two new school board members. The supervisor will pick one for each district on Wednesday and then appoint them.

Pleasant Spring Day

  • Beautiful weather will continue for the next few days. However, we’re closely watching the potential for showers for Memorial Day weekend. Full forecast >

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico police are investigating after a man was shot in Queen Thorp Court.
Man found dead in vehicle outside Henrico apartment complex
Six people were arrested in Chesterfield following an online chatting operation conducted by...
Police: 6 arrested in Chesterfield online chatting operation
The first rabies 4th case of 2023 has been confirmed in Henrico.
Raccoon attacks dog in Henrico, 4th rabies case confirmed
The current format for NWS watches, warnings, and advisories.
National Weather Service ‘advisory’ terminology won’t end until at least 2025
Thousands of Virginians are part of government assistance programs like SNAP and Social Security.
Fears of losing SNAP Benefits, Medicaid arise as debt ceiling discussion continues

Latest News

Shortly after midnight, officers received reports of a person down on Terminal Avenue.
Man shot, killed on Richmond’s southside
Justice for Irvo Otieno Townhall happening Wednesday
Man shot, killed on Richmond’s southside
Man found dead in vehicle outside Henrico apartment complex