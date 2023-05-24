News to Know for Wednesday, May 24
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Wednesday, May 24, 2023:
Justice for Irvo Otieno Townhall
- Three months after Irvo Otieno’s death at Central State Hospital, his family and their attorney Ben Crump are hosting a town hall. The purpose of the town hall is to advocate for Black mental health.
Deadly Henrico Shooting
- Henrico Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man inside of his car Tuesday afternoon.
I-95 Deadly Abduction, Shootout
- New details are coming to light about a deadly abduction and police chase on I-95 back in April. The medical examiner says 34-year-old Tatiana David died from multiple gunshot wounds. Police say David was abducted by Michael Davis. He is facing multiple charges.
Hanover School Board
- Hanover County leaders are set to appoint two new school board members. The supervisor will pick one for each district on Wednesday and then appoint them.
Pleasant Spring Day
- Beautiful weather will continue for the next few days. However, we’re closely watching the potential for showers for Memorial Day weekend. Full forecast >
