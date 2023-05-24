Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

New details emerge in deadly abduction, shootout on I-95

New details have emerged after a deadly abduction and police chase on I-95 back in April.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX, Va. (WWBT) - New details have emerged after a deadly abduction and police chase on I-95 back in April.

The Medical Examiner’s Office says 34-year-old Tatiana N. David of Ithaca, New York, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Her death is now being considered a homicide.

Police say Michael C. Davis of Chesterfield forced David into a car against her will, which prompted a statewide endangered adult alert.

“The victim and the suspect were in a previous relationship and have a 4-year-old child together,” New York State Police said.

Davis is currently being held without bond and faces multiple charges.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico police are investigating after a man was shot in Queen Thorp Court.
Man found dead in vehicle outside Henrico apartment complex
Six people were arrested in Chesterfield following an online chatting operation conducted by...
Police: 6 arrested in Chesterfield online chatting operation
The first rabies 4th case of 2023 has been confirmed in Henrico.
Raccoon attacks dog in Henrico, 4th rabies case confirmed
The current format for NWS watches, warnings, and advisories.
National Weather Service ‘advisory’ terminology won’t end until at least 2025
Thousands of Virginians are part of government assistance programs like SNAP and Social Security.
Fears of losing SNAP Benefits, Medicaid arise as debt ceiling discussion continues

Latest News

A low angle view of a long line of people waitng to vote in the elections.
Lawyer who co-led Virginia’s ‘election integrity unit’ resigns from AG’s office
New details emerge in deadly abduction, shootout on I-95
Three months after Irvo Otieno’s death at Central State Hospital, his family and their attorney...
News to Know for Wednesday, May 24
Shortly after midnight, officers received reports of a person down on Terminal Avenue.
Man shot, killed on Richmond’s southside