Man shot, killed on Richmond’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating after a man was shot, killed in a neighborhood on the city’s southside.

Shortly after midnight, officers received reports of a person down on Terminal Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot to death.

So far, police do not have information about the victim or the suspect.

Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.