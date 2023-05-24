Election Spotlight: Republicans battle in Senate District 12 ahead of June Primary

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Three Republicans are fighting over who is the most conservative. Incumbent State Sen. Amanda Chase is facing a primary challenge from former State Sen. Glen Sturtevant, and business owner Tina Ramirez.

“Folks care about voting records. Voting records matter and I have an 8-year voting record that the people trust,” said Chase.

Chase has likened herself to former President Donald Trump. She served in the House before winning her Senate seat. Chase says her voting record proves she’s a fighter.

“Whether we’re talking about gun rights. Whether we’re talking about pro-life, election integrity, pushing back against unconstitutional COVID mandates,” said Chase.

One of her challengers is someone who’s had the job before.

“This race is going to be about who can get down to business with Governor Youngkin on day one of this next general assembly session,” said Sturtevant.

Sturtevant touts himself as a common sense conservative who will cut taxes, support police and offer school choice, if given another opportunity.

“They want to see the agendas and political ideologies kept out of their kids classrooms. They want their schools focused on academic excellence and merit and high standards,” said Sturtevant.

Ramirez says she’s not a failed career politician and will use her experience as a religious freedoms advocate and business owner.

“I really believe it’s important to win this district and bring a conservative majority to the state senate so that we can push for Governor Youngkin’s conservative agenda next year,” said Ramirez.

Campaign finance data from VPAP reveals Ramirez has raised the most money so far, closely followed by Sturtevant. Chase comes in third for money raised.

Meanwhile, the primary is June 20. Early voting is underway.

The GOP candidate who wins this primary will go on to face Democrat Natan McKenzie in the General Election this fall.

