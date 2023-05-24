Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Australian police officer faces charges after shocking 95-year-old woman with stun gun

In this image made from video, Clare Nowland reacts following her skydive in Canberra,...
In this image made from video, Clare Nowland reacts following her skydive in Canberra, Australia, April 6, 2008. Nowland, now 95, was in critical condition Friday, May 19, 2023, two days after police shocked her with a stun gun as she approached them with a walking frame and a steak knife in an Australian nursing home.(Australian Broadcasting Corp. via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian police officer will face charges for shocking a 95-year-old woman with a stun gun and leaving her with critical head injuries as she approached him using a walker and carrying a steak knife in a nursing home, officials said on Wednesday.

Clare Nowland, who has dementia, is receiving palliative care in a hospital in Cooma, New South Wales state. She fractured her skull in a fall on Wednesday last week after Constable Kristian White shot her with a stun gun in her retirement home.

The violence against an elderly and incapacitated woman has sparked national debate about the police use of stun guns in such circumstances and the competence of aged care staff. Police are allowed to use stun guns when lives are in danger.

White was ordered on Wednesday to appear in court on July 5 on charges of recklessly causing grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and common assault, a police statement said.

The charges are likely to upgraded when she is expected to die of her brain injuries.

White has been under police internal investigation since the incident and has been suspended from duty with pay since Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico police are investigating after a man was shot in Queen Thorp Court.
Man found dead in vehicle outside Henrico apartment complex
Six people were arrested in Chesterfield following an online chatting operation conducted by...
Police: 6 arrested in Chesterfield online chatting operation
The first rabies 4th case of 2023 has been confirmed in Henrico.
Raccoon attacks dog in Henrico, 4th rabies case confirmed
The current format for NWS watches, warnings, and advisories.
National Weather Service ‘advisory’ terminology won’t end until at least 2025
Thousands of Virginians are part of government assistance programs like SNAP and Social Security.
Fears of losing SNAP Benefits, Medicaid arise as debt ceiling discussion continues

Latest News

A low angle view of a long line of people waitng to vote in the elections.
Lawyer who co-led Virginia’s ‘election integrity unit’ resigns from AG’s office
This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard overlooking Noverlooking Tumon Bay in Guam, as...
Super Typhoon Mawar passing over Guam as Category 4 storm with strong winds, rain
Police say Michael C. Davis of Chesterfield forced David into a car against her will, which...
New details emerge in deadly abduction, shootout on I-95
New details emerge in deadly abduction, shootout on I-95