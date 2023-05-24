Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

1 juvenile dead in Southern Va. double shooting; juvenile suspect arrested

A juvenile is facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder after a shooting in Greensville left another juvenile dead.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - A juvenile is facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder, after a shooting in Greensville left another juvenile dead.

The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Tuesday evening in Jarratt.

When deputies arrived, they found a boy who had been shot to death.

Deputies say a girl was also shot and was flown to a hospital in Richmond for treatment.

A boy has now been charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and reckless handling of a firearm causing injury.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico police are investigating after a man was shot in Queen Thorp Court.
Police identify man found shot to death in vehicle at apartment complex
Six people were arrested in Chesterfield following an online chatting operation conducted by...
Police: 6 arrested in Chesterfield online chatting operation
The first rabies 4th case of 2023 has been confirmed in Henrico.
Raccoon attacks dog in Henrico, 4th rabies case confirmed
The current format for NWS watches, warnings, and advisories.
National Weather Service ‘advisory’ terminology won’t end until at least 2025
Since beginning operations at RIC in July 2021, Breeze has grown to 13 total destinations.
Breeze Airways adding flights to five destinations from RIC

Latest News

1 juvenile dead in Southern Va. double shooting; juvenile suspect arrested
Red flags to look for when booking your vacation rental
Starting at noon on May 26, VDOT will be suspending most highway work and lifting most lane...
VDOT to lift lane closures for Memorial Day weekend
The rock wall features multiple climbing routes and is designed for students of all ages and...
Petersburg school unveils new rock climbing wall