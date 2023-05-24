1 juvenile dead in Southern Va. double shooting; juvenile suspect arrested

GREENSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - A juvenile is facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder, after a shooting in Greensville left another juvenile dead.

The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Tuesday evening in Jarratt.

When deputies arrived, they found a boy who had been shot to death.

Deputies say a girl was also shot and was flown to a hospital in Richmond for treatment.

A boy has now been charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and reckless handling of a firearm causing injury.

