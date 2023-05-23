Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Turtles coming out of hibernation in Virginia

(Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)
(Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)((Source: MDC))
By Dryden Quigley
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - It’s turtle season in Virginia.

Turtles tend to come out of hibernation around this time of year.

The Wildlife Center of Virginia asks drivers to be mindful of turtles in the road, and to be safe if you’re trying to help them cross the street.

“If you take a turtle and put it in the direction that came from, even if it’s just a couple of feet away, chances are it’ll try to cross the road in the same direction. So again, the bottom line, if you see a turtle crossing the road, you can pull over making sure it’s safe yourself and move that turtle in the direction that was going,” Alex Wehrung with the Wildlife Center said.

Wildlife Center staff recommends contacting them if you find a turtle with a broken shell.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo provided by Patricia Troy
Woman killed in York County believed to be gang member
Since beginning operations at RIC in July 2021, Breeze has grown to 13 total destinations.
Breeze Airways adding flights to five destinations from RIC
Search underway in Shenandoah National Park for Mateo Cobo Zevallos who was reported missing to...
Body found in Shenandoah National Park believed to be missing Fairfax man
FILE - Denver Nuggets forward Carmelo Anthony looks up from the floor after getting called for...
Carmelo Anthony retires from NBA, after 19-year career, NCAA title, 3 Olympic gold medals
Triplets from Mahoning County, Ohio, are graduating as co-valedictorians and salutatorian.
Triplets graduating as co-valedictorians, salutatorian

Latest News

The Division I conference championship represents the first marquee event for the arena.
New Henrico arena to host A-10 Women’s Basketball Championship
Virginia is ranked 10th in the country for the most expensive childcare at an average cost of...
‘Womenrise’ scholarship program helps single mothers pay for childcare
Two candidates, going door-to-door, are making sure those who answer know exactly what’s on the...
Election Spotlight: Democrats battle in District 13 ahead June Primary
Six people were arrested in Chesterfield following an online chatting operation conducted by...
Police: 6 arrested in Chesterfield online chatting operation
Henrico police are investigating after a man was shot in Queen Thorp Court.
Man found dead in Henrico shooting; police investigating