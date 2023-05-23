Your Money with Carlson Financial
Tuesday Forecast: Another sunny and pleasant weather day

Weekend rain chances still loom but not a sure thing
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:13 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Beautiful weather continues, and we’re closely watching the potential for the return of wet weather for Memorial Day weekend.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy at times with low humidity. Highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with low humidity. Lows near 50°, highs in the upper 70s. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week* but there’s LOTS of pleasant weather days this week.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low-70s.

Friday: Partly sunny with increasing clouds by afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low-70s.

FIRST ALERT: A slow moving area of low pressure along the NC coast could bring clouds and rain this weekend but it’s not a sure thing

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with areas of rain possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Partly Sunny. A few lingering showers possible, then an afternoon storm possible. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

