Raccon attacks dog in Henrico, 4th rabies case confirmed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police have confirmed the fourth rabies case of 2023 after reporting to a residence in the Three Chopt District for a raccoon attack.

Police say the incident happened on Monday, May 1, in the 3100 block of Cool Stream Drive when a raccoon wandered into a resident’s yard and had a physical altercation with a dog.

Authorities were able to capture the raccoon and transfer it to the State Lab, where it tested positive for rabies. The dog who survived the attack will now be quarantined on the owner’s property.

There were no additional animal or human exposures reported.

Henrico Police want to remind all residents to keep their pets’ rabies vaccinations current to ensure the safety of their pets and our community. The county will be hosting a rabies vaccine clinic on Saturday, August 19. For more information, click here.

Residents are asked to report any abnormal wildlife behavior or possible rabies exposures to the Henrico Police Non-Emergency Communications Center at (804) 501-5000.

