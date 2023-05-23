Police searching for car allegedly used to lure child in Caroline County

CAROLINE CO., Va. (WWBT) -The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver of a silver or gray Toyota Corolla after they say he was trying to lure a child into the vehicle.

Police say 37-year-old Alvin “Bo” Lee Williams was last seen on May 22 in the Ladysmith and Bridlewood Area, attempting to get a young child into his car. Williams is currently wanted for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police are now looking for William’s silver or gray Toyota Corolla with a luggage rack on top of the car and a front license plate displayed on the dash instead of on the front bumper.

Williams is described as 6″ tall, around 150 lbs., with red hair, a goatee and visible tattoos on both arms.

Anyone who knows of Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call the CCSO at (804) 633-5400.

