Police: 6 arrested in Chesterfield online chatting operation

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Police in Chesterfield arrested six people in an online chatting operation looking for people soliciting sex from minors.

During the May 16 operation, Special Victims and Vice and Narcotics detectives intercepted suspects who believed they were inappropriately chatting with minors online and on social media platforms.

The suspects thought they were talking to underaged people and arranged to meet them at a location for sex. When the suspects came to the site, they were met by police and arrested.

The following suspects were arrested and charged:

  • Ivan R. Acosta, 44, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution with a minor, use of a vehicle to promote prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place.
  • Hector E. Barahona Salguero, 34, of Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution with a minor, use of a vehicle to promote prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place.
  • Ernest B. Christian III, 33, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor, use of a vehicle to promote prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place.
  • Raun C. K. Hall Jr., 27, of Henrico, was arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution with a minor and frequenting a bawdy place.
  • Tarek M. Hezam, 36, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution with a minor, use of a vehicle to promote prostitution, frequenting a bawdy place, carrying a concealed weapon and brandishing a firearm.
  • Joseph F. Suarez, 33, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution with a minor, use of a vehicle to promote prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place.

