‘Nova’ among popular baby names in Virginia, report

By NBC29
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Nova is the baby name seeing the largest gain in popularity among Virginia parents, per an Axios analysis of the most popular baby names using Social Security records.

Axios says there were 5,885 Novas born in the country last year. And right now in Virginia, Nova, Magnolia, Legend, Maverick and Luna are the fastest growing.

