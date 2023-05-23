Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

No bananas? No problem! Try again and win $300k in lottery

Virginia Lottery winner Nancy Webb
Virginia Lottery winner Nancy Webb(Virginia Lottery)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPOMATTOX, Va. (WDBJ) - An Appomattox woman has won $300,000 via the Virginia Lottery because she wanted bananas.

When Nancy Webb went shopping on a Saturday, according to lottery officials, she wanted to pick up some bananas with the rest of her groceries, but the store was out. She went back the next day when bananas were in stock, and that second visit, she also bought a 100X the Money ticket, and ended up winning big.

Webb told lottery officials she doesn’t play the Lottery very often, but scratched this winning ticket in the parking lot of the Kroger store on Richmond Highway in Appomattox.

The 100X the Money scratcher (game #2149) features prizes ranging from $30 to $5 million, according to lottery officials. The $300,000 won by Webb is the game’s second prize. It’s the first of three $300,000 prizes claimed in this game, which means two more remain unclaimed. The chances of winning the $5 million top prize are 1 in 2,652,000. The chances of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 2.82.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo provided by Patricia Troy
Woman killed in York County believed to be gang member
Since beginning operations at RIC in July 2021, Breeze has grown to 13 total destinations.
Breeze Airways adding flights to five destinations from RIC
Search underway in Shenandoah National Park for Mateo Cobo Zevallos who was reported missing to...
Body found in Shenandoah National Park believed to be missing Fairfax man
FILE - Denver Nuggets forward Carmelo Anthony looks up from the floor after getting called for...
Carmelo Anthony retires from NBA, after 19-year career, NCAA title, 3 Olympic gold medals
Triplets from Mahoning County, Ohio, are graduating as co-valedictorians and salutatorian.
Triplets graduating as co-valedictorians, salutatorian

Latest News

City Council is reviving efforts to bring a casino to Richmond’s Southside.
Neighbors react to Richmond City Council reviving casino proposal
WomenRise scholarship program helps single mothers pay for childcare
Election Spotlight: Democrats battle in District 13 ahead June Primary
Neighbors react to reviving casino proposal
Alvin "Bo" Lee Williams.
Police searching for car allegedly used to lure child in Caroline County