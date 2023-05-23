Your Money with Carlson Financial
News to Know for Tuesday, May 23

After a previous failed attempt to bring a casino to Richmond two years ago, city council is...
After a previous failed attempt to bring a casino to Richmond two years ago, city council is once again trying its luck at bringing the One Casino and Resort to the River City.
By Joi Bass
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Tuesday, May 23, 2023:

RVA Casino Round Two

All bets are on again to see where Virginia will have its next casino.

Body Recovered From Tuckahoe Creek

Police are working to identify the body of a man that was recovered from Tuckahoe Creek near the Richmond-Henrico line.
  Police are working to identify the body of a man that was recovered from Tuckahoe Creek near the Richmond-Henrico line.

Debt Ceiling Talks Continue

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy meet to negotiate raising the debt ceiling. (CNN, POOL, ABC, NBC)

Chesterfield Graduations

Students attend at graduation ceremony.
Students attend at graduation ceremony.

Another Sunny Day

Beautiful weather continues, but there could be a potential for wet weather for Memorial Day weekend.
  Beautiful weather continues, but there could be a potential for wet weather for Memorial Day weekend.

