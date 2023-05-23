News to Know for Tuesday, May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Tuesday, May 23, 2023:
RVA Casino Round Two
- After a previous failed attempt to bring a casino to Richmond two years ago, city council is once again trying its luck at bringing the One Casino and Resort to the River City.
Body Recovered From Tuckahoe Creek
- Police are working to identify the body of a man that was recovered from Tuckahoe Creek near the Richmond-Henrico line.
Debt Ceiling Talks Continue
- President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met Monday afternoon to lay out plans for finding common ground. However, there’s still no deal.
Chesterfield Graduations
- Chesterfield High School graduations continue at the Siegel Center on Tuesday. Traffic is expected to be heavy around the Siegel Center through Wednesday.
Another Sunny Day
- Beautiful weather continues, but there could be a potential for wet weather for Memorial Day weekend. Full forecast >
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.