News to Know for Tuesday, May 23

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Tuesday, May 23, 2023:

RVA Casino Round Two

All bets are on again to see where Virginia will have its next casino.

After a previous failed attempt to bring a casino to Richmond two years ago, city council is once again trying its luck at bringing the One Casino and Resort to the River City.

Body Recovered From Tuckahoe Creek

Police are working to identify the body of a man that was recovered from Tuckahoe Creek near the Richmond-Henrico line.

Debt Ceiling Talks Continue

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy meet to negotiate raising the debt ceiling. (CNN, POOL, ABC, NBC)

President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met Monday afternoon to lay out plans for finding common ground. However, there’s still no deal.

Chesterfield Graduations

Students attend at graduation ceremony. (Source: Jessie Jacobson @ Flickr / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)

Chesterfield High School graduations continue at the Siegel Center on Tuesday. Traffic is expected to be heavy around the Siegel Center through Wednesday.

Another Sunny Day

Beautiful weather continues, but there could be a potential for wet weather for Memorial Day weekend.

