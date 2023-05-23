National Weather Service “advisory” terminology won’t end until at least 2025

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A previously announced elimination of “advisory” terminology by the National Weather Service (NWS) won’t happen until at least 2025.

In 2021 the National Weather Service announced advisories would end in an effort to simplify their alerts. At that time, the NWS said the end of advisories would not happen until at least 2024 to allow time for public outreach, partner adjustments, and NWS computer programs to be updated. Now that won’t happen until 2025 at the earliest.

The planned timeline for implementation of plain language statements and the end of NWS advisories. (NOAA)

A social science survey conducted by the NWS in 2020 showed widespread misunderstanding about the advisory term and it was sometimes confused with a watch.

In the current format that has been around for decades and will continue for a couple more years, an advisory is issued for a weather event that is happening or about to happen, but is less serious than a warning. In essence, an advisory is used for nuisance events that are typically not life threatening or a threat to cause property damage.

The current format for NWS watches, warnings, and advisories. (WWBT)

A watch is issued when a life/property threatening event is possible but not yet certain. Prepare for the possibility of threatening weather and stay weather aware.

A warning is the most serious and is issued for a life/property threatening event is happening or about to happen. Take action to keep yourself and your property safe!

Watches and warnings will not change with this update and will continue to be issued by the NWS.

In the new format, information that was previously included in an “advisory” will now be in plain language text. For example, a Winter Weather Advisory could instead read as “light snow expected today”. A Flood Advisory could become “minor flooding likely this afternoon”.

Information that's currently in an "advisory" will not go away, and will instead become a plain language headline with information on how to avoid impacts from nuisance weather. (NOAA)

